She is the ‘double’ of Dua Lipa that appears in the video of Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers



Dua Lipa.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

The new collaboration between the Colombian Sebastian Yatra and the Puerto Rican Myke Towers In the song ‘Couple of the Year’ he talks about the traditional love story that did not work out, but what has really caught the attention of all the fans has been the girl who stars in the music video.

In the promotional images that were released before the premiere, you could see a young woman with dark hair, a bob haircut, striking eyes and mouth and a slender figure that made many believe that she was the very same Dua Lipa, who would have agreed to participate in the project as an actress.

Actually, the protagonist is not the famous singer, but an 18-year-old model from Miami named Isabella -or ‘Bella’– who has started her career in the fashion world recently, although she is still finishing high school. Her father is Ecuadorian and, although she is not fluent in Spanish, shooting the video clip helped her practice the language.

“I am listening to all the people and aware of what they are saying, so listening to them speak in Spanish with me makes it easier to understand better,” he explained in statements to BANG Showbiz.

The video for ‘Couple of the Year’ already has more than 6.5 million views on YouTube making it a strong candidate to be one of the hits of the summer, so Bella is getting a lot of attention and the fact of being compared with a celebrity like Dua Lipa it seems like a compliment.

“If I knew about the comparisons with Dua Lipa, the truth is an honor that they compare me with such an amazing singer and a wonderful person like her“, Has celebrated.

Keep reading:

Suzy Cortez shows off her prominent rear with tiny lingerie

Dorismar falls in love with her followers posing in a string bathing suit and without makeup

Esperanza Gómez and these sexy colombians are the favorites of OnlyFans