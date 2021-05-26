“She is the daughter of Ana Gabriel” Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2021, they say

“She is the daughter of Ana Gabriel” Miss Universe 2021, Shanik assures it | INSTAGRAM

After the mexican candidate for Miss Universe 2021 will take the crown and the title, various rumors have arisen about her and one of them was put by the presenter Shanik berman.

It was thanks to her that Ana Gabriel, the famous singer It became a trend and was widely mentioned in social networks, but not because of her singing talent, but because she was accused of having put her daughter up for adoption and that she is now Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza.

While Ana Gabriel always took care of her partner’s daughter, who also helped her in her wardrobe as her daughter, her real daughter is Miss Universe, whom she gave in adoption. What will Ana Gabriel do now? ”Were his words.

According to Shanik’s theory, he says that this happened many years ago and that now, having that title, he wonders what the singer will do.

This will be real or it will be fake? The truth is that we can not verify it because it is only the word of the presenter against that of the singer who is the moment has not declared anything about it.

We can only continue to watch her video, which by the way went viral quickly in networks, both for what it ensures and for the fun way in which the presenter assures the matter.

After these comparisons that were made and shared on social networks, many users decided to check the situation by placing two photographs of both the singer and the model my universe 2021 that found many similarities.

However, it seems that although many assure that it is real, others do not, but that does not mean that in reality they are quite similar.

Of course, the presenter of shows made a great controversy on the Internet and has received many criticisms about it, in fact many consider that they say that Ana Gabriel never had children and also a journalist denied the information on her Twitter account saying.

“Ana Gabriel did not have children, I do not know from a good source, I do not know if I am confusing, but she did not have biological children.”

It seems that once again it may be a big rumor, however, we will have to keep waiting in case any new information comes to light and of course we have it here for you.