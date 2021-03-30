She is the British who would play Mariah Carey in the Luis Miguel series

Jade Ewen is a British actress and singer of Jamaican descent. He rose to fame after representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009. He was also part of the group Sugababes, replacing Keisha Buchanan.

In acting, Ewen stood out for playing Anggie Trackery on the series Life Changes. She also played Princess Jasmine in the musical Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theater.

In addition, the actress has declared herself a fan of Mariah Carey and shared through Instagram that she bought her book. “My absolute idol. My reason for singing and my greatest inspiration. Her strength, talent and faith are incomparable. What an absolute queen!”, He wrote next to a photo of the publication.

As reported by Michelle, the interpreter also gave some signals about her participation in the series, such as Jade’s interaction with some members of the cast, including Diego Boneta. “A while ago, this actress followed Diego Boneta on Instagram and they will say ‘Oh well, that’s not a test. Everybody follows Diego Boneta ‘, but she uploaded stories in Mexico and then began to follow the Netflix accounts, the Luis Miguel series, Luis Miguel, Mariah and various cast members ”.