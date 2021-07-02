She is the beginning of the rest of my life: Amber Heard becomes a mother – El Sol de México

The actress Amber Heard has announced through her social networks that she has been the mother of a girl whom she has named Oonagh Paige Heard.

“I am very excited to share this news with all of you,” says the message that accompanies a tender image in which, lying in bed and looking relaxed, her baby lies asleep on her chest.

The interpreter of “Aquaman” or “The Danish Girl” continues explaining that four years ago she decided that “I wanted to have a child, under my rules. Now I appreciate how important it is for us, as women, to think about our destiny in this way” .

The actress adds that she hopes that “we will reach a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib,” she asserts on her Instagram account, in which she has nearly four million followers, in what seems to give understand that you have had your daughter through surrogacy.

As confirmed by Heard, his daughter was born on April 8, 2021, but it was not until now that the news was known. “Part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this.”

Amber Heard, 35, was married to Johnny Depp, whom he accused of abusing, a lawsuit that he won before the British courts, which did not admit appeal by the actor.

The London High Court ruled that Depp’s account of the alleged assaults was “substantially true”.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015 and separated a year later. The actress has donated part of the seven million dollars from the divorce to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Heard has been in a relationship with film photographer Bianca Butti for some time, with whom she has been seen walking hand in hand.

Now, her daughter Oonagh fills her with happiness. “She is the beginning of the rest of my life,” the actress concluded in her message.