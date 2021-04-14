She is Teresa Ruiz, the Mexican who will work with Mel Gibson in Hollywood

According to the American newspaper The Hollywood Reporter, among the shared names of those who will make up the work team behind the film that will bear the title of Father Stu are the famous actor Mel Gibson, who will play the father of Stuart Long, and his partner, Rosalind Ross, who wrote the script and will also make her directorial debut.

The actress and film producer Teresa Ruiz will play the protagonist’s girlfriend, which is why, through Instagram, she published a capture of the note in the American newspaper followed by the message “Incredibly excited!”

The young woman also acted alongside Jennifer López and Antonio Banderas in the film Bordertown, in which the story tells of the femicides in Ciudad Juárez. This film was also endorsed by Amnesty International. In addition, he has participated in films such as Tlatelolco by Carlos Bolado, as well as in Cantinflas, where he played Meche Barba, and in Colosio: El Asesinato.