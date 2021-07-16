She is Shae Vonstein, the woman who stole the show in the Mexico vs Guatemala game

Shae vonstein, is the name of the young woman who stole the glances with her partner, the ‘Toluco’, in the Gold Cup match where the Mexican National Team beat Guatemala 0-3 on the field of the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

During the broadcast of TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli noticed the couple in the match, especially because Shae Vonstein did not seem very enthusiastic about the match, unlike ‘Toluco’ who was very excited about Mexico’s goals against Guatemala.

Shae Vonstein, who in the end showed interest and ‘reconciled’ with the ‘Toluco’ in full swing, works for a moving company known as Senior Moving Experts, which is dedicated to packing, transporting and unpacking goods from one place to another in a safe way.

At the same time, she studied at the University of North Texas in the United States and boasts every possible way, how in love she is with her partner on her social networks, especially on Instagram.

Through his social networks, he boasts of his relationship with the ‘Toluco’ with whom he traveled to various places in Mexico to meet and spend free days, such as the beaches of Cancun.

Apparently, very soon they will give an interview for TV Azteca, since before the commotion they caused in the Gold Cup match in Mexico, they have become all celebrities and are loved by the public.

