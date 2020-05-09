VIctoria Outdoor is a small SME from Buenos Aires that has been reconverted at the certain risk of disappearing. Since 1991 they have been manufacturing clothing for the armed and security forces, as well as for private security, participating in tenders or making private sales. But the economic parate forced her to pivot, at least momentarily, towards the manufacture of reusable, industrial-grade chinstraps with custom designs.

Victoria Policicchio (58 years old) says that, although the usual stoppage occurs in the summer months, last year it started from October, when the general elections were approaching. That eventually produced a cut in the payment chain which led to rejected checks that he was able to raise thanks to a loan that he requested from ANSES as a retiree.

“A week after the quarantine started my clients started asking if we weren’t making reusable chins. Since I didn’t know much about it I began to investigate the internet and found that it is something that became a habit there, and so I realized that we could do it”, Relates this entrepreneur who has the workshop under his house and what is member of Industriales Pymes Argentinos (IPA).

After contacting the fabric supplier, who confirmed stock, Victoria Outdoor began sampling with a breathable and waterproof trilayer fabric with an elastic membrane. Her son Nicolás, a 22-year-old industrial design student, made the first designs and his employees began to manufacture it from their homes..

“I did everything by WhatsApp, they sent me the photo, I made a refund, they adjusted and then I received them by courier”, He relates. Policicchio received orders from the City of Buenos Aires and different parts of the country, such as Chaco, Mendoza and Bahía Blanca, with designs of the most varied, from soccer clubs to famous paintings.

Social networks were Victoria Outdoor’s great allies

The great allies for this SME were social networks, which before the pandemic did not use. “I never sat down before to see the subject but now, advised by my daughter Melanie (29 years old), I started posting flyers on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp“He points out.

Now the messages on WhatsApp never end (“they accumulate to over 300”, the businesswoman apologizes) and she already has five employees working who were part of the cooperative that she usually employs – managed by INTI but closed due to isolation social decreed by the government-, who carry out their work from their own homes.

“I even received a message from Miami and I’m finding out everything to do my first export,” she enthuses, and then remarked that there are many SME companies out of work and that this loophole she found is a relief. As of April 24, a week after starting to offer their products, they already had more than 140 orders – wholesale and retail – of over 5,000 masks.

