She is one of Angelina Jolie’s props during her divorce from Brad Pitt

“Angie has a strict support system consisting mainly of her house staff, her brother, James, and a handful of very reliable friends. She and Ellen pompeo They have known each other for years, but they really got together during the confinement (due to coronavirus) because their children are very close, “said the informant.

During the departure two months ago, Angelina She was accompanied by the youngest of her six children, Vivienne, while Ellen he was with the eldest, Stella. It was precisely the closeness between the two girls that led their mothers to also become friends and more than close.

In early March, Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo, in the company of their daughters, were seen dining at the Italian restaurant e. Baldi, in Beverly Hills. (The Image Direct / The Grosby Group)

Pompeo has supported Angelina during the most difficult moments of your divorce with Brad Pitt and they coexist constantly, even the consulted assured that at this moment Jolie considers the actress as “part of his family” and someone to whom he could “trust his life” without any problem.

“The divorce has been very hard for her, both emotionally and financially … but she has found ways to cope,” explained the source, who also referred to her love life Angelina, by saying that he wants to finish the process of his divorce, which has been going on for five years, first before he thinks about dating again.