She is not Gal Gadot but Livia Brito is the heroine of her fans | Instagram

Strong, beautiful and powerful, that’s how the actress Livia Brito in her most recent appearance on social networks, where she inspired more than one of her fans by looking like a heroine as capable of conquering everything as herself Gal gadot.

In its own version, Livia brito, it looked like a whole “Wonder Woman“After sharing a photo on her social networks where the popular artist is shown as a heroine and so it was for many of her followers.

On this occasion, the Cuban stripped of her image as the new actress of “The soulless“And with a heroine costume she gave a strong message and invited her fans to share something that makes them very happy

At this moment in life, my #BebesDeLuz only seek to do the things that make me happy. What makes them happy? Tell me …. # LiviaBrito # Sunday #Happiness

With a large red cape, a blouse where you can see the “Wonder Woman” logo and tight latex pants, the television star became a real Amazon from her Instagram account.

His “ALIVIAnados” as he calls his most loyal followers did not take long to interact in the publication itself, which reached 115. 739 Likes, as well as other tender messages and reactions with dedication to Livia Brito Pestana.

Being with my Family, is read among the first comments that responded to the questions of the interpreter of “La Piloto” and “Doctors Line of Life”.

Others for their part turned to highlighting the beauty of the popular “influencer” who will gain great popularity after her Tik Tok videos.

Olaa beautiful greetings

The most beautiful heroine in the world world, it is read in others dedicated to the celebrity.

The “youtuber”, who is currently recording the new telenovela produced by “José Alberto” El Guero “Castro, which will co-star with the actor José Ron, with whom he coincides for the second time as in one of his past collaborations, the melodrama “Italian Girl Comes to Marry”, which they starred together.

It should be said that so far, the date on which this production would reach the screens is unknown but surely the fans and admirers of the controversial figure of the show, hope it will be very soon since, in addition, it is a production that has a large cast full of talented actors.

On this occasion, the two leading figures will share credits with renowned personalities, including Julio Vallado, Raúl Araiza, Gaby Mellado, Eduardo Santamarina, Marjorie de Souza, Marlene Favela, Francisco Gattorno, to name a few.

The “queen of fitness life” not only started this year with a television project on the doorstep, but also, Brito Pestana, would also announce the launch of a line for beauty care.

An aspect to which he has also given great importance in the midst of all the tips and advice he shares on social networks, seeking in one way or another to inspire his fans and position himself among the favorite celebrities on this type of platform.

Thus, the model and also a businesswoman would be very close to the character that she characterized in the postcard, exemplifying the daily struggle she carries out to conquer each of her dreams, overcoming some obstacles and even certain scandals.

Strong controversies that at some point seriously affected his career and for which the 34-year-old screen star has refused to leave the battle to continue standing out in his career.