In the beginning, Wanda was introduced as a mutant in the Marvel universe, However, in 2014, the company launched an event called ‘AXIS’, which brought great changes to the character, so it presented us with a story in which Scarlet Witch confronts Magneto and Quicksilver, and casts a curse on her own blood, which resulted in the sorceress will not be a mutant again.

Even though fans have been calling for the company to modify the sorceress’s origins again, the studio has strong reasons for not doing it, One of them is that since it was not considered a mutant, Marvel could make use of the character’s rights, since previously, the X-Men were under the power of Fox, and if Wanda was a mutant, the company could not use her. in the MCU.

It is for that reason that in the comic series, James Morrison’s ‘Scarlet Witch’, Wanda Maximoff discovered that she is the last descendant of a line of scarlet witches and witches, reason why its past this tie to the sorcery, which discards its mutant past forever, in fact, in the comics, Wanda is considered like the devil for the mutants, because they think that it was made happen through one of them to hurt them.

With the ‘X-Men’ preparing to debut in the MCU, fans hope that Wanda’s past will be redefined in this universe, since the Marvel Visual Dictionary gave a rather curious explanation about the origin of Wanda’s powers. “Whether the mind gem has altered her or simply unlocked something latent within Wanda, the infinity gem in Loki’s scepter gave her incredible powers of mind,” indicating that the gems awakened the mutant gene. from Wanda.

However, Kevin Feige has already hinted that Wanda’s destiny is to be a sorceress just like Doctor Strange. “She has never had any training, she is solving it alone, so it could be said that this is why her powers are much more chaotic and much looser”, so the infinity gem would have awakened the magic inside her and not the mutant powers.

So Scarlet Witch will not be a mutant again in the comics or the MCU, Since now Marvel will seek to exploit her abilities as a sorcerer in both universes, so we can say that the company has already finished with the restarts in the origins of Wanda and her role as a sorceress is the one that will be handled from now on.