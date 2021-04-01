She is Mathilde, the beautiful stepdaughter of Salma Hayek

François-Henri Pinault, husband Salma Hayek, is the father of four boys: François-Henri and Mathilde, from his first marriage, Augustin James of his relationship with Linda Evangelista, and Valentina paloma, from his current marriage to actress Salma Hayek.

The best known of the four is of course Valentina Paloma , but among the high echelons of French society also stands out his half-sister, Mathilde, 20, whom François procreated with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère. We have for you some photographs so that you know a little more about the fascinating life of the beautiful Mathilde.