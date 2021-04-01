She is Leticia Buffoni, the beautiful skater friend of Neymar

Leticia Buffoni, the beautiful Brazilian skater is one of the most important athletes in the world of extreme sports, in addition to being known for her friendship with other figures such as Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain striker, and MC Kevinho, Brazilian rapper.

Born April 13, 1993, Leticia was recognized four years in a row as the # 1 street skater by the World Cup Skate, besides being the only athlete to get three gold medals in the X Games in the same year.

In addition to these achievements, Leticia Buffoni also managed to enter the world of video games, as she appears in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 editions with her own character.

On her official Instagram account, Leticia has more than 2.8 million followers, and constantly shares her adventures, be it skateboarding, surfing or doing some other type of extreme sport.

