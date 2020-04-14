Telemundo-

The deceased Joan Sebastian He had 8 children with different women, and one of the youngest is Joana Marciela Figueroa, product of the love that the Mexican interpreter lived with Alina Espino.

On April 8, the anniversary of the birth of “El Poeta del Pueblo” was commemorated, and to remember her father, Joana used her Instagram account and shared a photo that has great sentimental value for her.

“Maybe you can’t physically kiss me good night anymore, like you did every day, but I can listen to your music, every day before I go to sleep, which for my soul is basically the same thing,” wrote the girl who he is now 22 years old. “Happy Birthday Dad. I love you forever. | Memories of a very special day, “he added.

In this image, Joana sports a beautiful smile, something that most of her fans tend to highlight in her posts. And, the girl has managed to make thousands of people fall in love with the photos she shares, in which you can see that she loves to exercise and stay fit. In fact, his dream is to dedicate himself completely to acting.

Learn more about her and see her best photos in the video at the beginning of the note.

