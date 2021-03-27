She is Gabriela Morales, the beautiful amateur model of the Club Tigres

Gabriela Morales, the beautiful model from Monterrey, constantly shows off her love for the UANL Tigres through her social networks, during the felines’ encounters in Liga MX.

Gabriela Morales, 25, has participated in modeling events such as Trends Monterrey, being the image of brands such as American Eagle México, Mia Paluzzi and Azul Turquesa Swimwear, among others.

The Monterrey woman has shown her support for the UANL Tigers through her various social networks on multiple occasions, because even on Twitter her description is “I’m a good tiger, but from a mother”.

