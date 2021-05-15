She is fired from Burger King in Florida for having a tube in her windpipe; now they owe you more than $ 2 million



The company is disappointed with the result and plans to appeal the lawsuit’s verdict.

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

A jury ordered the payment of $ 2 million to a former employee of a Burger King restaurant in Orlando, Florida, who was fired for having an endotracheal tube.

The Orlando Sentinel reported this week that Ashley Merard sued Magic Burgers LLC franchise for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act before the Orlando District Court.

The jury that heard the case determined on May 4 that Plaintiff was due to pay $ 2 million in damages. Additionally, she must be credited $ 30,000 for the emotional pain and mental anguish to which she was subjected, and another $ 15,519.60 for lost wages.

Jesse Drawas, an attorney for Magic Burgers LLC, told Fox News that the company is disappointed with the result and plans to appeal the verdict.

According to court arguments, Merard was hired at the Burger King location in 2017, a year after suffering a car accident that forced her to carry a tracheal tube that is inserted through her mouth.

The patient breathes through this tube when he cannot breathe on his own.

The general manager of the space was aware of the women’s health situation when he interviewed her.

After starting work at the fast food restaurant, a high-ranking administrative officer told him that he had to leave the position due to the use of the tube, and was fired in August 2017.

The injured woman worked in space for six weeks.

The restaurant operators alleged before the Court that Merard allegedly stopped working by his own decision and without telling anyone.

That argument was rejected to the newspaper by the woman’s lawyer, David Barszcz.