She is Fernanda Gómez, the wife of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez, one of the best boxers in the world, has at his side one of the most recognized influencers in the country, Fernanda Gómez, who does the work of mother, wife and takes time to attend to her social networks daily.

Canelo Álvarez surprised in networks by publishing that he was marrying Fernanda Gómez in Nayarit where they celebrated the union with a great wedding in which singers like Mon Laferte and others were present.

But who is the lucky wife of Saúl Álvarez?

Fernanda Gómez is a model originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, who, thanks to her beauty, became an influencer on social networks, where she has more than 400 thousand followers.

Fernanda, 24, has been a boxer’s partner since 2016 and in 2017, she gave birth to María Fernanda Álvarez, Saúl’s daughter.

GALLERY:

