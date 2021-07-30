She is Elizabeth II, but you will not stop seeing Dolores Umbridge

An image from previous seasons of ‘The Crown’. (Photo: Netflix)

It’s Imelda Staunton in the role of Queen Elizabeth II of England, but it’s impossible not to remember the hated Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter. And yet, it is impossible not to think “what a marvel of characterization”. Netflix has revealed the first image of the actress in the fifth season The Crown, and the photo is not wasted.

Staunton is the third interpreter who gives life to the British monarch and it will also be the last, since it will stay in the sixth season, with which the outcome of the production will arrive. Before her, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have done it.

Without belittling anyone, Imelda Staunton’s resemblance to Isabell II is undeniable, although it can also be said that Dolores Umbridge already walks around Buckingham like Hogwarts school.

The comparison:

Imelda Staunton in ‘Harry Potter’, the actress in ‘The Crown’ and Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: Warner, Netflix, .)

What is known about the fifth season

The 65-year-old actress will not coincide this time with Helena Bonham Carter, as she did in Harry Potter, since this time it will be Lesley Manville (64) who will play Princess Margaret, while Jonathan Pryce (73) will assume the role of Prince Philip.

The last two seasons will tell the story of the Royal Family between 1990 and 2003, although it has not yet been revealed what specific moments will appear in the series.

The British media have speculated on the possibility of showing the speech in which the queen described 1992 as an annus horriblis, that of the 40th anniversary of her coronation, due to the breakdown of three of her children’s marriages: that of Prince Andrew. , that of Princess Anne and the divorce of Prince Charles and Diana of Wales.

Likewise, the Windsor Castle fire, its golden wedding anniversary and three deaths, that of Princess Margaret, that of the Queen Mother and that of Lady Di are expected to appear.

The biggest challenge for Imelda Staunton is, as stated in The Sun, interpreting the most recent version of the monarch, the one that is “freshest in the minds of the public.”

Its end in the early 2000s will leave out some of the most controversial stories of the Royal Family, such as the controversial youth of Prince Harry, as his character will remain in adolescence.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE