She is Daniela Zubia, the new NFL cheerleader with a past in Rayados

Daniela zubia, the Mexican cheerleader, has boasted on social networks that she will begin to fulfill her great dream in the United States, by being hired as part of the animation group of the Denver Broncos.

Via Instagram, the native of Chihuahua spread the image where she appears inside the grid of the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Colorado, wearing the pompoms with the characteristic colors of the team of the NFL.

“Dear family, dear friends, dear Mexico Nice and dear ………. YES IT COULD !!!!!!!!. Thank you thank you !!!!! To all for your immense support … .. I adore them with my soul ….. WE ARE ALREADY BRONCES !!!! “, he wrote.

WHO IS DANIELA ZUBIA?

Daniela Zubia is a young Mexican born in Chihuahua with 15 years of experience in the art of animation, being part of the cheerleaders of the Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX, Sultans of Monterrey in the Mexican Baseball League and Royal Force in the National Professional Basketball League.

In addition, she has a university degree as a degree in physical education and in 2019 she appeared in the list of the 50 best cheerleaders in professional American football in the United States and after two attempts to be part of the team in the Denver Broncos in in 2020, it was selected this year.

