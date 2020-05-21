Fabiola Martínez admitted that she had been the lover of Américo Garza and Karla Panini “filed” a lawsuit for her and her husband’s harm

Last Tuesday, May 19, a magazine published an interview with Fabiola Martinez, where the television host revealed yes had had a love relationship with Américfo Garza, when this was already with Karla Panini, although it was not recently, as it has been speculated in past days.

In it, the Monterrey native stated that when she revealed the truth to Panini, days before her wedding, since she had finished with Américo and he did not stop bothering her, the businessman tried to hit her and threatened her.

Given these statements, Panini announced on his Twitter account that he had a open demand against anyone who tried to damage her image, that of her husband and her family, and that in this case, Fabiola Martínez and the businessman Felipe Silva, who also joined the statements against the controversial couple, assuring that he paid a large sum to the laundress güera for lying down with her.

Now, she is the former member of Guerra de jokes responds with a forceful message to the alleged legal action against her, through the Ventaneando cameras.

“That demand does not proceed, that they put all they want, I do not care,” said Martinez.

However, she affirmed that she does fear other types of retaliation that she may take against her: “Suddenly I am a little scared because I know how her mind is, she is very crazy and she is bad, but really Karla Panini and Americo they know they can’t mess with me. ”

To conclude, Faby explained that she considers Panini bad, because although the rumors already indicated that she was the lover of Karla Luna’s then husband, she denied it several times, swearing it for the life of her father, who suffered from cancer.

“Once he swore to me for the life of his father, that he was dying, that she had nothing to do with Americo and they were together at that time. I cannot describe another person who swears by the life of his father in any other way than being a bad person ”, he concluded.