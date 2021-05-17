She is Andrea Meza, Mexican winner of Miss Universe 2021 | Instagram

Mexico celebrated on May 16 the triumph of the new “Miss Universe 2021“, Andrea Meza, who was crowned the winner in the beauty pageant. We tell you more about the young winner!

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona 26 years old, the model Today holds the title of “Miss Universe 2021” in the contest held at the striking “Hardrock Guitar Hotel”, located in Miami, Florida, United States, the emblematic building is distinguished by the shape of a guitar, referring to its image to the same name of the place.

The outstanding “beauty queen“She put the role of Mexican women very high, becoming the third Mexican woman to carry the crown to her country by obtaining the title of Miss Universe 2021.

Previously, the native of the state of Chihuahua would have won the title of “Miss Universe 2020” but she has also participated in various contests where she has added more triumphs.

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, is a graduate of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, Mexico, has a Software Engineering degree, is vegan, professional model, philanthropist, hobbyist makeup artist, and tourism ambassador for her state.

Likewise, she has collaborated as an “activist” in different causes focused on gender equality, human rights and raising her voice against sexist violence.

Meza Carmona, who was born on August 13, 1994, is also an entrepreneurial woman by creating her own sportswear brand, called Amaw (Andrea Meza ActiveWear).

Currently, the beautiful Mexican with hazel eyes and long brown hair lives in the city of Guadalajara, where in addition to developing her career as a model, she is an ambassador for the “Ah Chihuahua” campaign, from where she promotes the image of her state for the whole country.

Beauty contests in which you have participated

“Miss Chihuahua”

On August 24, 2016, the final of Miss Chihuahua 2016 was held, in the March 25 room in the government palace of the city of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, where Andrea Meza was the winner of the night.

Miss Mexico 2017

On October 14, 2016 in the city of Morelia, Michoacán, the Miss Mexico final was held at the Morelos Theater where they were crowned; Ana Girault as Miss Mexico 2016 and Andrea Meza as Miss Mexico 2017.

“Miss World 2017”

On November 18, 2017 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China, the Miss World 2017 final was held where candidates from more than 100 countries competed for the title. At the end of the event, Andrea obtained the position of first runner-up and the title of Miss World America.

“Mexican Universal Chihuahua 2019”

On January 12, 2020 through a private ceremony, Andrea Meza was announced as the new Mexican Universal Chihuahua 2019, being crowned by her predecessor Marissa Navarro.

“Mexican Universal 2020”

She represented Chihuahua at Mexicana Universal 2020 on November 29, 2020. She won the Mexicana Universal 2020 crown on that night and was televised on the Imagen Televisión channel.

“Miss Universe 2020”

Meza represented Mexico in the Miss Universe 2020. The final was held this May 16, 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Hollywood, Florida, after it was postponed from last fall 2020 until May 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That night, she was crowned by outgoing titleholder Zozibini Tunzi, making the beautiful contestant the third woman to wear the pageant crown to her country after Lupita Jones and Ximena Navarrete.

“Miss Universe 2021”

The disciplined model of 1.82 meters tall showed her silhouette on the catwalk where she caught all eyes on the stage of walking with a yellow two-piece beach accessory that she combined with a pastel pink cape with which she captivated with his figure and security capturing all eyes.

In the same way, her evening dress with which she paraded serenely and confidently down the catwalk in a tight red suit with several stones, made by a designer from Michoacán, led her to be one of the finalists.

Viva México !, it was announced by the Mexican-American driver Mario López, in Spanish, as the successor to the 2020 queen, the South African Zozibini Tunzi.

For its part, the winner was excited after winning the victory again and shared a message on social networks.