She is Alina Luz Akselrad, the model who honored Maradona at the Miss Universe

Alina Luz Akselrad, Miss Argentina 2020, surprised everyone in the Miss Universe contest by coming out with the uniform of the Argentine National Team as a “typical costume” in a tribute to Diego Armando Maradona.

The 22-year-old Argentine model shared on her social networks why she decided to go out with this outfit, assuring that Maradona “sowed joy in the people” and that is what she wants to remember with her suit.

Also read: Chivas wants to reinforce Érick Aguirre del Pachuca in ‘barter’

“I did not have the privilege of seeing him play, but I relived together with my family all his plays and goals, the way he worked on the court. I had to see him at a time when the news in the media about his private life was not the better, but I also know, as Rodrigo said, ‘He sowed joy in the people’ “

“I invite you to let yourself be carried away by the passion, joy and glory that Maradona made us feel at some point. Through my typical costume, let’s celebrate the player on the pitch and not the man at home”

Despite being criticized by some quarters, Alina Luz Akselrad’s suit enchanted her fans around the world, especially soccer fans and Maradona fans.