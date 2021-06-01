She-Hulk will become one of the strongest characters in the MCU

She-Hulk could become one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

At the moment there are very few details about the new Disney + series, She-Hulk, so far Kevin Feige has been reluctant to release many clues, and only a single image of the shoot has been leaked since it began in March.

Marvel’s creative director revealed that the project is a half-hour legal comedy, but it has not been defined whether or not it will tell an origin story of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, or if it will arrive as She-Hulk, green and irradiated. of gamma radiation from the moment it appears for the first time on our screens, and that without even asking how the character will be brought to life. Is it motion capture like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk? Are CGI enhancements being used in Maslany’s performance on set? Or will it be like Lou Ferrigno in the classic series with only makeup?

Setting up the character to be one of the strongest in the MCU

These are answers that we certainly won’t get at the moment, but we do know that She-Hulk will play a major role in advancing the MCU after a leaked casting call caused him to become a member of the Avengers, which means multiple appearances. into feature films once its Disney Plus series comes to an end.

Not only that, but we’ve now heard from the same sources that advanced that the series was in development for streaming long before it was first announced, that She-Hulk will establish herself as one of the strongest heroines in the franchise. , which is not too far from his cousin Bruce Banner.

A super strong attorney who doesn’t have the Hulk’s anger issues is a formidable foe on paper, and with a great future in store for She-Hulk.

