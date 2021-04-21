She-Hulk will be the new Marvel hit and we explain why

Fun fact: a She-hulk He is considered one of the most powerful characters in Marvel. So much as to surpass Captain America –Any of them– already Luke cage. She is also a cousin of Bruce BannerIt has the same capabilities and you also control them better. But if you wonder how something similar can be true if you’ve never heard of it, there is an explanation.

So far, this formidable character has been one of the most difficult to adapt. Your story is related to several essential characters and you need your own starting point. So during the explosion of superhero movies, it was unlikely that his time to be the center of attention would come. Or at least, it seemed that way during the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But things are about to change. Disney Plus it offers the ideal space to develop characters that would otherwise be difficult to appreciate in all their complexity. It already happened to us with Wanda maximoff in WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) or Sam and Bucky (Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Soon, you will have the opportunity to explore the entire strange universe of She-hulk. And while the first details of the plot and release date arrive, we leave you five things you should know about Jen walters.

Hulk, a powerful brand

In the 70s, the figure of Hulk it became very popular thanks to the TV series broadcast between 1977 and 1982. For Marvel it was a surprise. Until then, the character had been known and loved by readers, but his television repercussion was disconcerting by his forcefulness.

And that only means one thing: exploit the brand. Immediately, rumors arose that the producers of the CBS they wished the creator, Kenneth johnson develop a new character that does not depend on Marvel. So there were some meetings to carry out a project of a formidable woman with the same characteristics of the Hulk. But, of course, with enough differences to avoid the publisher could make a legal claim.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great Pixar animated films.

Marvel heard the rumor and immediately commissioned Stan Lee Y John buscema create the character before losing the mark. In the late 1979 and early 1980s, Savage She-Hulk # 1 came to the Marvel Universe. The move prevented CBS from creating any such creature or hero, male or female.

By then, the house of ideas took precautions to defend your new character– Recorded the appearance, origin story, and even the fictitious relatives of the green monster. However, it is considered She-hulk Stan Lee’s last great character. The reason? the upcoming legal dispute between Marvel and the creator, in addition to his health problems.

Much more than a monster with green skin

Yes Bruce Banner has based much of his adventures and misfortunes on his monstrous power, to Jen walters it is something else. The focus of his character is centered on the academic world and at work. In fact, it is no accident that the plans for his first appearance in Disney Plus match the tone of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jen Walters is not a scientist in search of powerYou have also not been the victim of an accident or an amazing chemical reaction. In fact, in the comic her relationship with his extraordinary nature is the most common of all. It is the cousin of Bruce Banner and in the middle of a health emergency he receives blood from his famous relative. The result? He obtains the powers of the first, but without their disadvantages.

Well suited for a post-pandemic world? Hope there’s more: Jen is also a lawyer and a caring nerd. So its TV version is probably a combination of the bittersweet tone of the new series of Disney Plus.

More like WandaVision than Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Well, the question should be asked about what does marvel need right now. And what you need is a generation of new characters. With a Captain America still searching for her place in the world, a Scarlet Witch trying to understand her powers, what place could Jen occupy? Marvel’s new generation of superheroes are surviving men and women. And who else but Jen, who will have to face not only an unknown physical inheritance but a world after the blip?

She-Hulk can show you an unknown side of superheroes

Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed that the world of superheroes is not as simple as it seems. While Bucky tries to get his life back with failed dates and therapy, Sam tries to support his family. Real problems in real moments. And that brings us back to She-hulk, who in addition to being a superhero with all the formidable attributes of the Hulk, has an ordinary life.

She was a student at UCLA, and later a lawyer. In the same way that Daredevil, is part of that dimension of the Marvel world beyond the extraordinary. Some of the comics show She-Hulk in legal battles and living an absolutely normal life.

In fact, and here comes an interesting tidbit, Jen walters is part of the mythical Marvel law firm, Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg and Holliway. If you are a follower of the character in the comics, you already know: they are the ones who gave legal help to Peter parker against The Daily Bugle.

On the other hand, there is a sustained rumor, and never entirely disproved, that Daredevil will be part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of which, in addition, it is one of the great rumors around Spider-Man 3. It is a good moment to introduce Charlie cox. Could it be probable that She-hulk be part of that team of lawyers that very mundane superheroes need?

That woman who looks at the screen: She-Hulk and the fourth wall

WandaVision was a success because it managed to create something completely new that surprised the audience. Falcon and the Winter Soldier chose to be more adult and measured. Loki seems like a break from anything related to the character’s universe.

So She-Hulk could be another great experiment. thanks to the quirkiness of her character: Jen, in the comics, breaks the fourth wall so often as to make it one of her trademarks in her version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Has the ability to change bodies

The Secret Invasion series is part of the future plans of Marvel. And in it, possibly, an alien invasion based on impersonation by the Skrulls will be analyzed. Surprise! She-Hulk could fit in there too.

In the remembered volume Sensational She-Hulk # 45 it is suggested that Jen knows how to change her appearance. How? According to the plot of the comic, the character had to alert his friends on a Skrull ship. Among the captives were members of the Ovoid race. In appreciation for your help, taught Jen the ability of mind transfer for which his breed is famous.

Be that as it may, the arrival of She-Hulk / Jen Walters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe This is great news and he will undoubtedly become one of the favorite characters of this new generation of superheroes in film and television.

Related