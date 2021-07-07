She-Hulk will be aware that he is a character from the MCU in his series

It has long been confirmed that the series “She-Hulk” would keep the idea of ​​Jennifer Walters comics breaking the fourth barrier, an increasingly frequent narrative element in the comics, almost Deadpool’s hallmark, but that in the Marvel comics was previously used with She-Hulk, in the stage of John Byrne.

A new rumor would reveal a detail of how this fourth barrier in the series would be broken. From the direct hand of The Direct comes this rumor that reconfirms the information that Jennifer will break the fourth wall and interact with the audience. In addition to that, it is said that throughout the series, Walters will recognize that he is a character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, he will know that he is a television character.

Going one step further, the heroine will have contact with real world people, which will allow the participation of famous and well-known people in the series. This ties in with the recent information that has pointed to the participation of singer Megan Thee Stallion in the series, which was even said to appear in several episodes.

She-Hulk has previously been described as ten half-hour episodes of a legal comedy. The Marvel Studios president also commented that John Byrne’s 1989 Sensational She-Hulk comics will be a significant influence on the series.

The series is currently in the filming phase, so it will very possibly be a premiere series in 2022 on the Disney + platform.

Via information | The Direct