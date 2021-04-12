‘She-Hulk’ to feature Rene Elise Goldsberry as co-star

With Marvel Studios finalizing preparations for the imminent start of production on the long-awaited Disney + series,‘She-Hulk’, vaDeadline report that ‘Hamilton’ star Rene Elise Goldsberry has signed on to star in the series alongside Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (‘Stronger’). The actress, who will soon appear on Peacock’s sitcom, “Girls5eva,” will play a character named Amelia.

In the comics, there are two notable Marvel characters who have a connection to the Jade Giant: Amelia Voght and Amelia Hopkins. Voght is known as a mutant and a SWORD agent who had some confrontations with She-Hulk, while Hopkin is a character who only appeared in the solo She-Hulk comics. However, it is not confirmed if Goldsberry will play any of these characters or if on the contrary it could be a completely new character created for the series.

Kat Coiro (‘Marry Me’) will be the director and executive producer of the Disney + series starring Tatiana Maslan in the role of Jennifer Walters. Joining Maslany and Goldsberry will be UCM star Mark Ruffalo in his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and Tim Roth as Abomination, a role he already played in Edward Norton’s “The Incredible Hulk.”

For her part, Emmy-winning writer Jessica Gao (‘Rick and Morty’) will be the scriptwriter and showrunner of this series whose main character, like Moon Knight, is expected to appear later in future MCU films. The series, which will consist of ten half-hour episodes, will be shot in Atlanta under two working titles: “Clover” and “Libra.”

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, She-Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics # 1 “Savage She-Hulk” in 1980. His alter ego is Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner / Hulk’s cousin, who after receiving one shot receives a blood transfusion from Bruce that turns her into a green monster similar to the Hulk. He later became a member of the Avengers and briefly replaced Ben Grimm in ‘The Fantastic Four’.