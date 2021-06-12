She-Hulk: The series could introduce Skaar, the son of the Hulk – Tomatazos

One of the main consequences of Marvel keeping information concerning the MCU so suspicious is that all kinds of rumors begin to emerge. Now it is the turn of She-hulk from Disney Plus. As the title indicates, the series will focus on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), who is a lawyer who becomes this heroine after a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. The series is going to be a legal sitcom of 10 episodes of half an hour each.

We don’t know too much about the plot. We just know it’s going to be a legal comedy. At the moment we know that we are going to see Abomination, classic Hulk villain and She-Hulk’s rival Titania. Now a rumor suggests that we are going to see a much more unexpected character. The Direct says that his sources, perhaps from wishes, have informed him that we are going to see Skaar, son of the Hulk in the series. For those who are not familiar with the character. He is the son of the Hulk with Caiera the Oldstrong. His story is linked to the time he spent as a gladiator in Sakaar; that is, with the iconic Planet Hulk story. Remember that Thor: Ragnarok – 92% partially adapted this story, but removing its solemnity to fit the hilarious world of that film.

Thanks to this it is possible that such a son could exist in the MCU and since they cannot make a solo movie of the green giant it makes sense that they would introduce him in a series about his cousin. In addition, it must be said that in the comics, thanks to his maternal side, shortly after birth he can talk and walk; that is, it ages faster than a normal human. By the time of this series, he may already be of an age to cause real trouble for his father.

In fact, that character does not sound like the first choice for a series that is going to be a legal comedy. If this is true, it would imply that in the MCU they are going to give a whole turn to the character to adjust it to the tone of the series, which would not be unusual. The Direct has several theories about it that sound tacky, but could be close to the truth:

What could Skaar want with his father? Considering She-Hulk is a legal comedy, Skaar and her mother may be looking to get something out of the Hulk. Could Bruce be forced to take legal custody of his son or will the scientist be forced to pay alimony for his negligence? Ultimately, Skaar’s arrival could be a joyous reunion or something shocking for the Hulk and Jennifer Walters might have to use her legal skills to help her cousin.

These possibilities sound like something that would happen in Rick and morty, more so than in a series about the Hulk, but they shouldn’t be dismissed so lightly. Another possibility that the page has thought about is that the young character is introduced to be a member of the MCU version of Young Avengers. That would mean he could be the Hulkling replacement, which would greatly disappoint the LGBTQIA community, but it would make sense if what Alex Hirsch said recently about Disney is true:

Disney in Private: Cut the Gay Scene! We could lose precious pennies from Russia and China! Disney publicly: Honk, Honk; today we put a rainbow sticker on Lightning McQueen CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS YOUNG PEOPLE.

For those who are not aware, one of Marvel’s most important gay romances is that of Wiccan (Billy, Wanda’s son) with the Hulkling. Eliminating it would be conclusive proof that Disney’s LGBTQIA inclusion is only a commercial strategy and that is why it is lip service.

