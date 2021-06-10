She-Hulk: The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil will play the series’ villain

There is little excitement felt by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next series that the company is developing for Disney Plus. The first two series, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, they were resounding successes, and Loki – 96% have already started on the right foot and surely will be too. Among the many projects that Marvel prepares, it occupies a special place She-hulk, a series that will star Tatiana Maslany, and that now adds Jameela Jamil to its cast.

Jamil is a British actress, model and presenter who worked on the shows The Official Chart Y The Official Chart Update; but she is best known for starring in The Good Place – 100%, a series on the NBC network that deals with a deceased young man who is sent to heaven in the afterlife, but by mistake. The Good Place it had four seasons and 53 episodes. According to The Illuminerdi and Comic Book, in She-hulk the actress will be the villain Titania.

Mary McPherran / Titania, was created by Jim shooter and first appeared in the Secret Wars comic; She is the wife of the Absorbing Man and boasts super strength as She-Hulk, as well as accelerated regeneration and street fighting skills. It is not known how important it will be in the Disney Plus series, but the choice of Jamil to embody it could indicate that it will not be a secondary character.

To some the name Titania will sound like another character, but it should not be confused with Rogue, from the X-Men. The reason the names can be confused is that in the 90s X-Men animated series, Rogue was renamed Titania in Latin America, but in the comics the name actually belongs to Mary McPherran and was previously used by the villain Davida DaVito.

It is also known that in She-hulk We will see again Abomination, the villain of Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, played by Tim Roth, and whose end we never knew. In this new stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to introducing new enemies for superheroes, we will see the return of villains from the first three phases of the franchise.

She-hulk also brings back Bruce Banner / Hulk as Mark Ruffalo, an actor who replaced Edward Norton after he had a bad relationship with Marvel during the production of Hulk: The Incredible Man. Ruffalo made his debut in The Avengers – 92%, in 2012, and has since appeared in several of the MCU installments. Banner is, along with Hawkeye and Thor, from the last original Avengers, and it is believed that in the future he will be replaced by She-Hulk.

This 2021, after a whole year without new stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrived WandaVision, which was not only a success with the audience, it also obtained the approval of the critics and the public. Then came Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which repeated the success of its predecessor. Now Loki, with a single released chapter, captured the attention of fans.

Before the year is out, Marvel Studios fans will have enjoyed three Disney Plus series, plus long-awaited premieres of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Next year we will see the movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Y The marvels.

Movies and superhero series have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment today; What in the past seemed like a niche sub-genre, something reserved for nerds, is now loved by everyone.

