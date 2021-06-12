‘She-Hulk’: Marvel series casts Jameela Jamil as the villain

Although now we are all crazy with ‘Loki’, the machinery of Marvel Studios does not stop. The production company is already preparing the next batch of MCU series that will come to Disney +, and among them is ‘She-Hulk’. Tatiana Maslany will become Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin.

Although we already had a large part of the confirmed cast, Variety reports that the series has finally found its villain. Jameela Jamil, whom we’ve seen in recent years on ‘The Good Place,’ joins ‘She-Hulk’ as Titania, a woman who, according to the comics, due to radiation, has developed superhuman strength and unmatched stamina. She is a tough woman who has learned to fight on the street and continues to train her already super powerful muscles.

More villains

The ‘She-Hulk’ series is described as a “legal comedy” that will place great importance on Jennifer Walters’ work as a lawyer. Jameela Jamil has a background in comedy, as does Maslany. The series will also feature the return of Tim Roth as Abomination., another of the mythical Hulk villains, which we saw in ‘The Incredible Hulk’, the second film of the MCU.

The cast is completed by Mark Ruffalo, who returns as Bruce Banner., Ginger Gonzaga and René Elise Goldsberry. The series will have Kay Coiro and Anu Valia as directors and Jessica Galo as head of scriptwriters. ‘She-Hulk’ does not have a release date on Disney + but will be part of the next batch of Marvel titles for the streaming platform that also includes’ Ms. Marvel ‘,’ Hawkeye ‘,’ Moon Knight ‘and’ Secret Invasion ‘.