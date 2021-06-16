She-hulk actress also joins DC comics

Jameela Jamil, actress recently announced for the cast of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, announces that she has also joined the casting of a DC Comics movie

Although her role as Titania in the Disney + series She-Hulk has yet to be confirmed, actress Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) has announced that she has joined the voice cast of an animated film for DC. Comics.

We recently learned that Jameela Jamil had joined the cast of the upcoming Disney + series, She-Hulk, as the villain Titania, and although the The Good Place star has yet to confirm it, she has revealed that she will be making a “Double dip” in a new DC-based project.

Jamil announced last night on twitter that he has joined the already impressive cast of the upcoming animated film, DC League of SuperPets. However, he did not reveal which character he will voice on the film.

“Life is getting dumber right now,” actress Jamil said on Instagram. “. I am a super fan of all these people. I’m going to be a tough nerd at the premiere. I expect a lot of embarrassing selfies. I am sorry in advance ”.

The news that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will lend his voice to the loyal Man of Steel dog, Krypto, was in the news a couple of weeks ago, and this announcement has been followed by a brief preview of the rest of the main voices.

Joining the Black Adam star will be Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters 2016), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Vanessa Bayer (SNL), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and Diego Luna ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Keanu Reeves (John Wick). Hart voices Ace the Bat Hound, but none of the other characters have been announced.

Jared Stern wrote the script and is co-directing with Sam Levine. Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions has also tackled the project, with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia serving as producers. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producers.

Below you can see the teaser trailer

DC League of Super çPets will hit theaters on May 20, 2022.