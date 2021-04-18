She hits her boss with a mop because he harassed her

A video showing a government worker in China repeatedly hitting her boss in the face with a mop, as well as throwing books and water at him after allegedly harass her with unwanted text messages, It has been spread through the social networks of the Asian country.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the young woman, known only as Zhou, enters her manager’s office in a 14-minute video posted on the Weibo platform that has been shared million times since Sunday.

Meanwhile, the boss, identified as Wang, remains seated at his desk. The woman hits him three times on the head with the mop, pauses to yell at him and then hits him with it again.

This Wang is deputy director of the Beilin District Poverty Alleviation Department in the Heilongjiang provinceaccording to Chinese state media. The man hardly flinched during the attack.

Speaking angrily on the phone, Zhou turns to leave the office before returning to hit Wang four times directly in the face with the mop. Your boss tries to apologize saying that her texting was just a joke, but she accuses him of assault.

Just in case, then slap the mop on Wang’s head two times more.

As the boss continues to sit at his desk, she walks to the front of the table and smashes what appears to be a glass frame above her head. He remains serene as she proceeds to throw four books at him. And in a final act of rage, the woman grabs a container of water, throws the contents at his face, and pushes the computer monitor away.

Zhou, who claims his boss sent him inappropriate text messages three times and similar ones to his colleagues, filed a police report last week. Following an internal investigation, Wang was found to have “vital discipline problems”.

He was fired from his job and removed from his post in the Communist Party, according to the Xinhua News Agency.