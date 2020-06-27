The North American Midwest, at the beginning of the 20th century. Alice has always been a good Catholic girl. A good Catholic girl who feels guilty after discovering … masturbation. In search of redemption, attend a mysterious religious retreat to try to suppress his impulses, something that will not be exactly easy.

Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer for ‘Yes, God, Yes‘, a dramatic comedy written and directed by Karen Maine (‘ Obvious Child ‘) from her own short film from 2017. The protagonist of the short film is also from this feature, Natalia Dyer known for her participation in’ Strangers Things’.

Wolfgang Novogratz, Susan Blackwell and Timothy Simons, the ‘Veep’ Jonah Ryan, complete the cast of this independent production that after its successful stint at the 2019 SXSW will be released in the United States, finally, on July 24: First in theaters and / or drive-ins, and four days later on VOD.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.