She hands her baby over to an organized crime group to pay off drug debt

A couple of days ago, the police of the Brazilian municipality Pontes e Lacerda carried out the arrest of a 28-year-old woman identified as Bruna Caroline, who She was accused of having turned her baby over to an organized crime cell in order to pay off a drug debt with them.

According to local media, the police arrived at the place where they were told that the baby was and indeed, there they found the minor, who was cared for by 2 women, who were arrested and when questioned, they indicated that the little girl “It was not a guarantee” but the mother would only have asked them to take care of her for a time.

But upon investigation, they discovered that both the women and the mother of the baby had criminal records for drug trafficking. In addition, the authorities also discovered that the mother frequented drug traffickers with her newborn daughter and that on occasions, she left her with her mother, who has a heart condition, so she is not suitable to take care of the girl.

“The baby was, in a way, a payment for the pills she bought. We will investigate the conduct of the mother and of the people who received the baby as payment, ”said the police.

The authorities decided to take the baby to an institution that provides childcare; They also opened a judicial process against the mother for handing over her daughter to a third party; In addition, custody of her other 3 children was withdrawn, although none of them lives with her.

You are interested in:

Seven arrested for undisguised drug trafficking in a building for the elderly in New York

From a movie: Hispanic officer was wounded and got up to shoot down a murderer of police officers