She ended her love nightmare and confesses to having a new love!

Chiquis Rivera has already overcome the thunder days after being divorced from Lorenzo Méndez, and she already has a new love.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She is not yet officially divorced from Lorenzo Méndez, but it won’t be long now; the process could be completed by the end of April.

“Today I feel good, even though I went through very difficult days that I don’t wish on anyone. In December, before reaching New Year’s Eve, I had a terrible time, but that helped me a lot, I feel much better, ”said the daughter of La Diva de la Banda.

After several months of finding herself in the eye of the hurricane due to rumors about her separation and an alleged affair with businessman Mr. Tempo, the singer opened her heart in an interview for the Free-guey program with La Bronca, in the who also talked about his current sentimental situation.

“More happy and fulfilled”

He also confessed that he is no longer afraid of the lonely moments that have served him to rediscover himself, although he revealed that he would like to find a new life partner, because he thinks that human beings were born to be together.

“I want to find that person, but in good time. Right now I’m having a lot of fun with my work, my music; I’m recording my fourth album and I’m super focused on that, but of course I believe in love a lot. I like to love and be loved, I always say it because I am like that ”.

Finally, he joked that right now his only love is his dog Panchito, who makes a lot of “hot dogs” for him.

POLEMIC COUPLE

On June 29, 2019, after three years of dating, Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez joined their lives at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Pasadena, California, behind closed doors on contracts with sponsors.

For this reason, the media did not have access and, at the insistence of the reporters, their security team beat them. It was the beginning of an unpleasant marriage.

Not a year had passed when, amid a wave of speculation about a possible separation, Jenni Rivera’s daughter confessed the truth in an interview for the Hoy program: “Yes there is love, there is love, but we are giving ourselves a space, it is the truth.”

Months later the interpreter was romantically linked with Jorge Cueva, better known as Mr. Tempo, but both have made it clear that their relationship is limited to business and deny a link beyond the friendly.

