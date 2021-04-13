“She doesn’t look pregnant”, Chiquibaby fans worry about a photo where the pregnancy is not noticeable

If there is someone who has looked simply spectacular, it is the beautiful driver of Today, the Chiqui Baby. Not only because of the change that he had been giving to his image and figure for some time, but also because now she is going to become a mother. One of the deepest desires that the beautiful Mexican had. Since then, he has not stopped showing off different ‘outfits’ and outfits that combine very well with this new role that awaits him. It always looks prettier than the day before and the public lets it know through social networks on a daily basis.

However today, the account of Instagram of the show Telemundo published a photograph where the television host and announcer showed off a light blue dress with lace and background, but it made her look as if she had only a few extra pounds and not that she was, as in fact, in the sweet waiting. This undoubtedly worried her followers, who did not stop filling her with messages in the comments section of the account of Instagram of the program.

“You can’t see her belly, she looks beautiful”, “She doesn’t look pregnant”, “You can’t see her belly but nothing”, “And her belly?”, “You look beautiful, everything okay? God protect you” Y “It doesn’t look pregnant”, were some of the messages that his most loyal followers sent him.

Fortunately, this is only a product of the photo and perhaps the pose of the journalist or some filter used by the show’s production. Let’s also remember that the Mexican beauty has had a very healthy pregnancy, in which she has exercised almost daily, so it is normal to see her gain weight within the regular ranges of a pregnancy.

Without a doubt, the Chiqui Baby She is a woman very loved by the Hispanic public and has managed to become a benchmark for Latinos within the entertainment industry. All this without mentioning the extensive career that he has in his middle age. He started out on the radio and has interviewed multiple personalities. His professionalism has made chains as large as Telemundo surrender at his feet and that is why he is conducting one of the most important Spanish-speaking programs in the USA.

Keep reading:

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to face 11 alleged rape accusations in Los Angeles

Adamari López had cellulite in the middle of her legs

Bodyguard and personal friend of Tekashi 6ix9ine dies

Lying on the floor, they help Carolina Sandoval to put on her girdle and she says that ‘she is giving birth’