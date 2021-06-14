She discovers that her husband is unfaithful to her and decides to cut off his penis to cook it

A story of jealousy and infidelity ended in the worst way: with a man murdered, mutilated and whose penis was cooked in spite of a woman after discovering the deception of which she was a victim by the man she loved.

The terrible event happened in Brazil, where a 33-year-old woman named Dayane Cristina Rodrigues Machado was arrested on June 7 by the police of São Gonçalo, a town that is located on the other side of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, after being the number one suspect of having murdered her husband.

As reported by the Daily Mail, a neighbor of the couple alerted the authorities of what happened and when they arrived at the place, inside Dayane’s house they discovered the body of her husband, a man named André, completely naked and mutilated with his penis.

In the interrogation, the woman would have accepted that it was she who murdered her husband after learning that he had been unfaithful to her, and not only that, she would have cut off his penis and then cooked it in soy oil in a pan.

In fact, the police officers found the kitchen knife with which the crime was perpetrated inside the house.

The woman continues to be detained and awaiting legal proceedings against her.

