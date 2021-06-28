She discovers her boyfriend having sex in the car with another girl and the ending is completely unexpected

A video that in the last hours it went viral on Twitter It has given a lot to talk about, since some believe that it is something that has been done while others consider that it was a purely spontaneous act.

The video shared by the user named Rafael Guillén shows a parked car moving strangely, which makes many suspicious that inside there is a couple having sex.

Seconds later A young woman is seen arriving on a motorcycle and she quickly looks inside the car and suddenly begins to violently hit the vehicle.

It is then that a boy descends from it, Which apparently is the boyfriend of the young woman who has just arrived on the motorcycle and who would have discovered him in full infidelity.

But what this woman did not see is that just at the moment when she was supposedly arguing for her partner, the girl who was with him inside the car took advantage of the outburst to sneak out of the place, without anyone seeing her other than the person that recorded the curious moment.

The video has almost 9 million views and hundreds of comments with which its veracity has been debated.

