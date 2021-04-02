She copied him! Salma Hayek reveals Ariana Grande | Instagram

We have lived deceived! The look that the beautiful international singer Ariana Grande made famous was actually the idea of ​​the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who did not remain silent and evidenced the star on social networks, pointing out that it is a copy.

Salma Hayek Jimenez He shared on his official Instagram account a couple of photographs that were proof that Ariana’s style was actually from the producer of Monarch. In the images you can see both the interpreter of 7 rings and the wife of François-Henri Pinault using the same hairstyle: a stylized and high ponytail.

The actress who rose to fame thanks to the film Frida won in originality, since it is evident that her photography is even older than the career of Ariana grande butera. This hairstyle was chosen by the Hollywood star to show off on a red carpet with an elegant black dress that many will remember since the slim fit stylized her figure and her prominent neckline in the back attracted the attention of those present.

On the other hand, this ponytail became a symbol of the famous Ariana Grande, who ended up confessing why she always used the same hairstyle. The composer also indicated that the radical changes in her hair brought great consequences to her hair, so to protect and hide her scalp, it was best to resort to this hairstyle.

Salma Hayek made this comparison as a way to amuse her followers and in no way looking for a negative result. Even the actress originally from Veracruz, Mexico, assured that she looks better (referring to Ariana).

She wore it best. She looks better. @arianagrande, wrote the famous Mexican along with the photographs.

This publication was made on the official Instagram account of Valentina Paloma’s mother on September 24, 2020 and obtained more than 200 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of those who began her career on Televisa, in Mexican soap operas, did not stop pointing out that she wore the look much better, while others pointed out that both looked spectacular, one being an icon of music, while the other is an icon of the performance.

I love this photo of TV divas from song and movie acting. Congratulations to the two stars and without entertainment to the public, congratulations to both, wrote one of the netizens.

Salma Hayek has become an influencer, the famous one who will achieve enormous international fame after trying her luck in the United States has not stopped continuously sharing content on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 17 million followers.

Hayek is quite fresh and original on social media, which is why she has obtained the love and admiration of many more followers. At 54 years of age the actress of From Twilight to dawn She is unconcerned with the passage of time and without any regrets she shows herself without makeup or in more than flirty swimsuits to the delight of Internet users.

His followers love his birthday, September 2, not only because it is a great reason to celebrate, but because on many occasions the beautiful fashion icon celebrates it with a photograph that raises the temperature of the networks and shows a and again that age is just a number.

The truth is that both Salma and Ariana look too good because it gives poise, elegance and stylizes the face, surely many of their followers will have imitated it and future generations will continue to do so.