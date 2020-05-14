Comedy series are mostly a great success for the chains, but some become true references of the genre and ‘Friends’ It was one of them, as it quickly got a large number of fans who continue to this day and who are eager to see them together again, but this meeting was thanks to one of its actresses, that’s right, Courteney Cox organized the ‘Friends’ meeting.

The NBC series ‘Friends’ began in 1994 and after 10 seasons and 236 chapters It ended in 2004 and despite the fact that it ended more than 15 years ago, it is still seen by its fans on streaming platforms, in addition to its actors becoming recognized stars of cinema and TV.

One of the great releases that the HBO Max platform is preparing is the meeting of the cast in a special program which has not yet started its recordings, but it was recently revealed that Courteney Cox organized the meeting of ‘Friends’ during a party, thus announced it Robert Greenblatt, director of WarnerMedia during an interview with Variety:

“We didn’t have the luxury of spending three to six months figuring out what product we wanted to build and what the service should or should not be. All of our decisions had to be made quickly.”

In the words of Robert Greenblatt, they approached Courteney Cox to show him the interest of the meeting and curiously that same day the actress was going to meet with the other members of the cast in Malibu as something informal, but it quickly became the planning of a possible meeting to which they all accepted.

Although this fix came hastily, it may not be available for HBO Max as planned, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is expected to arrive in early or mid-2021.