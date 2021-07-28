She blesses us with her charms, Alexa Dellanos only accepts love

She blesses us with her charms, Alexa Dellanos accepts only love | INSTAGRAM

For a long time the popular american model Alexa Dellanos has received negative comments on the Internet from some users who do not accept the way in which she has gained her popularity and in which she handles her current modeling career.

Being daughter of Myrka Dellanos, the most popular presenter of the medium and television channel Telemundo Alexa has been subjected to opinions by users who consider that her mother was so talented because she did not take advantage of it to do something similar.

However, the American model has shown that her biggest dream in life was to be a model and now that she can do it in social media and working with the brands that she likes so much, not to express herself and photograph herself as she likes.

For these reasons it is that today the beautiful young She decided to upload a set of photographs where she once again shows us that she is not interested in negative comments and that she only accepts blessings from those who support her and who love her as she is.

The young woman was traveling and enjoying the fruits of her career and the great popularity that she has gained in recent years, we stayed in a hotel where these photographs were taken to share them with us and that we can accompany her in this way through our cell phones.

In the first of the photographs we can see the young model lying face down and wearing her charms in a way that her fans consider they felt the blessing.

For the second of the snapshots, she gets up from that bunk and begins to model the swimsuit that she was wearing a blue one with white balls.

To continue, she showed us the beautiful hotel restaurant where she was eating a very healthy dish, as it should be remembered that Alexa has preferred veganism for quite some time.

And finally, after the delicious meal, she had to completely show off her swimsuit and how she looked in her figure, which looks quite exercised all in its place and of course perfect for her Internet admirers.