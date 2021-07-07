She becomes the most impertinent mother-in-law in the world for revealing her daughter-in-law’s secret

Breaking the news that you are pregnant could be one of the most important revelations of your life. although many women prefer to be cautious about making this great news known, especially when they are going through the first months of pregnancy, due to everything that can happen in the first weeks of pregnancy.

However, It is very likely that people very close to you, understand your parents, in-laws or siblings, if they are among the first people to find out that a baby is on the way, although they will most likely help you keep your secret from others.

Unless you have a somewhat impertinent relative, who has a hard time keeping this type of information and who wants to give the scoop to everyone before you share the good news.

That was what a future mother went through, who revealed on a Facebook page what her mother-in-law did to her.

It turns out that her husband’s mother was the first to publish in said social network that she was waiting for a grandson, and not only that, she tagged her daughter-in-law in said post.

The future mother reported that she is expecting her first baby with her new husband, since she has 3 others from a previous relationship. After going to the doctor and having an ultrasound that confirmed her pregnancy, they told their mother-in-law the good news.

What she did not know is that her mother-in-law asked her son if he could post the news on Facebook and he said yes, but without consulting his wife.

“She tagged me in a post announcing my pregnancy and I was devastated. I asked her to erase it and explained how hurt she was. She has not apologized or spoken to me and it has been more than a week, “wrote the daughter-in-law.

“My husband keeps telling me that I’m wrong for being upset… She (the mother-in-law) apologized to him and that’s supposed to be enough for me. Am I being unreasonable for wanting an apology? Thanks for reading, “he added.

Its publication has generated diverse opinions, where most support her and understand what she is feeling at the moment with her mother-in-law, while others call it exaggerated.

