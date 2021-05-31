She becomes a millionaire because she bought a lottery ticket from the wrong draw



A late purchase made her a millionaire.

When would you imagine that a mistake could become your greatest stroke of luck? Well that It was just what happened to a woman from North Carolina, who recently he pocketed $ 1.4 million thanks to a lottery mistake.

The lucky winner named Elizabeth Johnson, resides in the town of Lucama, about 50 miles east of Raleigh. Last Tuesday night he rushed to a store to try to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, whose raffle would be online that same night.

However, what Elizabeth did not know is that her ticket could not be registered for that draw because the time was exceeded to be able to register it, so automatically, her Quick Pick ticket was entered for the next Powerball draw that would be in 3 days.

But what a surprise she was when she found out that her $ 3 Power Play bill matched the numbers of the 5 white balls that made her win $ 1 million, which was doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

“It was definitely a shock. When I got the message saying that I had won, I thought: ‘Well, I didn’t even play tonight,’ ”Johnson said, through a statement released by the Lottery company.

Regarding what this woman will do with her award, she indicated that both she and her family want to go on vacation.

“The children want to go to Disneyland. We have never been and now we will, ”said the lucky winner.

The odds of hitting all 5 white balls are 1 in 11.6 million, Powerball officials explained.

