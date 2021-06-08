She became a millionaire thanks to the lottery but says this ruined her life

Nobody, absolutely nobody, of first intention, I might think that winning the lottery would be the worst thing that could happen to them in life but quite the opposite, since with the money obtained, most of the problems that anyone can have could be solved.

However, that It is not exactly what a young Chinese woman thinks whose life changed, according to her, for the worse in 2018, after having won an important lottery prize.

It was in that year that a girl named Xin Xiaodai decided to try his luck in a kind of electronic lottery called Alipay, where she had to choose a figure and she chose a koi fish, which in her country is used to represent good luck.

Thanks to your decision, Xin won a prize of $ 15.6 million.

After receiving your award, The first thing she did was abandon her studies at the university, putting her career as a computer engineer on hold, in order to dedicate herself to traveling the world.

But what Xiaodai never pondered was that the lottery company did not give you the money you won in cash, but paid you with coupons that were valid for one year, which implied that these tickets did not cover travel or lodging expenses, so the girl had to pay these expenses herself.

For example, one of the award vouchers gave him a free course to learn to fly by helicopter for 3 months; the problem is that this did not include the flight to the US or the expenses per stay.

“I had to pay for the travel fee and the cost of living myself,” Xin recalls.

In addition, she indicated that this situation also left her health problems due to multiple health trips, but above all the stress generated by not still being able to get a job.

