She accuses her mother-in-law of having wanted to “take her place” at her wedding



Even the priest who held the ceremony despaired with the woman.

Photo: Leah Kelley / Pexels

In a wedding, the protagonists of this event are the groom and the bride who have decided to unite their lives forever.

Unfortunately, the spouses do not always have a good relationship with the relatives of their partners, especially with the parents, which has caused some weddings to experience great moments of tension due to this situation.

About the topic, A video has caused a sensation on TikTok, as a user of said social network exposed her mother-in-law, to which he accused that on her wedding day she did everything possible “to take her place.”

In the clip shared by the TikTok user @hey_heypaula, you can see her and her husband at their wedding and behind them her mother-in-law, who had the wrong sense (or taste) to also go dressed in white to the ceremony.

But the worst thing about it is that the mother-in-law stood in the middle of the couple just as they were saying their wedding vows. According to the wife, the mother was so close to her son that even the priest who celebrated the wedding asked her on more than one occasion to stop somewhere else.

(Photo: TikTok)

“I felt her, the Grim Reaper on my back throughout the ceremony… I was really trying to take my place,” the woman wrote.

The video has accumulated more than 2.1 million views on TikTok and has also received a series of comments against the mother-in-law, who has been severely criticized for the attitude shown at her son’s wedding.

But there are also those who have highlighted the attitude of the bride for behaving up to the task at all times and not losing her temper or patience with her husband’s mother.

But it does not end there.

After her story went viral, the woman shared another video where she revealed that she ended up divorcing her husband and even hints that this decision was greatly influenced by the issue of the mother-in-law.

You are interested in:

Waitress dirties mother-in-law’s dress during the wedding and the bride does something unthinkable

Mother-in-law gives the groom an unusual gift on his wedding day and it goes viral