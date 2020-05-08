The price increase announced by digital platforms for next June does not mean that new taxes have been created or existing ones have been increased, mentioned the Ministry of Finance (SHCP). Read: AMLO: reopening will be in stages, asks to ‘avoid stampede’

Starting in June, the invoice for the payment of digital services such as Netflix or PlayStation Store, among others, will have the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) broken down, which will make it pay more money for them.

The tax measures for the # Digital Economy that take effect on June 1 do not represent new taxes or rate increases. These measures aim to make compliance with existing tax payments, such as #IVA, operationally easier. – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G)

May 8, 2020

“The tax measures for the digital economy that come into effect on June 1 do not represent new taxes or increases in rates. These measures aim to make compliance with the payment of existing taxes, such as VAT, operationally easier,” said Arturo. Herrera, head of the dependency.

He recalled that VAT was created in 1980, so it did not contemplate digital services such as those offered by streaming platforms.

“The agreement now is that the platforms retain the VAT that users are obliged to pay, but for which there was no operating scheme,” he commented via Twitter.

“In May of last year, the Treasury and the digital services companies reached an agreement to withhold the VAT and ISR caused by the transport and food delivery activities carried out through the intermediation of digital platforms,” ​​he added.

The Secretary of the Treasury reported that in November 2019 changes to the VAT Law were approved so that, from June 1, 2020, digital service companies not resident in the Country, such as Netflix, withhold the VAT at which they are users of those services are obliged to pay.

