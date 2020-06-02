After the economic fall of 2020, the recovery will be asymmetric, assured Arturo Herrera, secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit (SHCP). Read: Mexico loses 12 million jobs due to Covid-19

“Probably what we are going to see is a rapid recovery, but asymmetric; that is, it is going to be important but it is not going to be at the same speed that it fell,” he said through a video published on social networks.

The secretary explained that the different forms of recovery that economic analysts think the economy will have. The V-type shape means it exemplifies an abrupt drop, but a recovery of the same magnitude.

Read Restart Volkswagen Mexico activity on June 15

Read How is the film business adapting to the pandemic?

Type W means a rapid decline, followed by recovery after reopening, but with a further decline due to an outbreak of the epidemic.

The U-shape exemplifies a fall and then a stalemate to regain recovery later, he explained.

However, for Herrera the recovery of the economy will look more like a kind of asymmetric V

There are people who, to illustrate this, refer not as an asymmetric V but as a kind of popcorn or as the mark of some tennis shoes, “he said.

He exemplified the recovery with the reopening of a restaurant, which will begin to employ and buy from its suppliers, but will not have the same conditions as before the contingency.

“It is going to have to have less table, more spacing and that is going to make the business start to rise very fast compared to the base of the closing, but it is going to be at a relatively slower rate,” he said.

According to the survey of Private Sector Expectations carried out by Banco de México (Banxico), the economy will fall 8.16 percent in 2020 and will recover 2.5 in 2021. Seen in a graph, this growth would take the form of a “popcorn”.

Herrera assured that on the government side, the spending programmed in October and November will be accelerated so that it impacts the economy at this time, specifically in projects that generate jobs such as the Santa Lucia Airport or the Dos Bocas Refinery.

He recalled that it is also sought that there is sufficient financing for companies and to promote construction and foreign trade, for which reason they bet on the reopening of these sectors to stimulate the economy.

.