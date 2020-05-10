President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) has guaranteed the resources for economic support and credits that they plan to disperse to reactivate the economy. Read: PAN proposes to typify COVID-19 ‘contagion hazards’

“We have a dispersion schedule per month, yesterday I had a meeting with the public servants of the Treasury to make the projection, that we do not lack resources and they guaranteed me that we have resources for the plan and especially for these months, which is when most We need to inject funds into the economy, that is the strategy, that is the plan, “he assured.

In his morning press conference, López Obrador explained that it is considered to deliver 50 billion pesos in loans to small entrepreneurs in May alone.

Read: Suspension of National Lottery draws for COVID-19 is extended

Read: AMLO asked not to accept deportations from the United States

“We are contemplating, we have resources for employers who have workers in Social Security, 25 billion and we are thinking of up to a million (of credits). For family businesses in the formal and informal sectors, what is called word credit It is another million, we have 25 billion too, there goes 50 billion, 2 million credits. “

The batches, he added, are 600 thousand for this year, 3 thousand 500 million; the credits for workers at the service of the State are about 620 thousand, which add up to about 35 thousand million pesos.

“We have loans for housing, from Infonavit, from Fovissste and from the Ministry of Urban Development, which, without any problem, will reach one million,” he said.

We are talking about more than 4 million, almost 5 million credits to the popular and family economy. “

To this we must add, he said, all the jobs that are generated, both with housing loans and with social and infrastructure programs.

“Next week we are going to release the reports on the start of work on the Maya Train in three sections, we are considering that there are 30 thousand jobs per section. Yesterday I spoke about the School is Our program, which is directed in this new stage to 25 thousand schools “.

López Obrador mentioned that an additional 12 billion pesos will also be injected for the rehabilitation of the refineries.

All of these are jobs, he said, to which are added the 200,000 generated by the Sembrando Vida program.

The other is social programs: 11 million scholarships for young people, the pension for older adults. So we have a resource dispersion schedule, “he said.

López Obrador assured that at least 4 billion dollars a month will be “lowered” directly to the people.

.