The brunette legislator explained the details of immediate support that the federal government will provide to small businesses and that, if necessary, additional measures would be applied to the crisis.

The Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit He detailed to federal legislators the support package for micro and small businesses, as well as agreements with banking institutions so that individuals and businesses can defer payments of debts, Mario Delgado reported.

The federal deputy for Morena added that, in a virtual meeting with Arturo Herrera, head of the SCHP, the federal official informed the coordinators of the parliamentary benches that he will analyze the impact of the supports and, if necessary, additional measures would be applied.

In a tweet, Delgado said that SHCP reported that, by agreements with banks, deferral of debts of up to six months to individuals and companies will be allowed.

Also, Herrera He reiterated that the main support in the midst of the crisis will be the delivery of 1 million loans to small and medium-sized companies for 25 thousand pesos, Delgado said.

The legislator added that Herrera stressed the importance of having oil hedges to “alleviate public finances.”

Delgado maintained that the Chamber of Deputies It will maintain dialogue with the Federal Executive and with the private sector to overcome the crisis.

Today we meet virtually the Jucopo de la @Mx_Deputies with the secretary @ArturoHerrera_G, he told us that what the President announced is a good immediate package to face the ravages of the # COVID19 in the economy, in health and in public finances.

Previously, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had reported the 25 billion pesos in loans to small and medium-sized companies.

In addition, on Sunday López Obrador detailed the expansion of federal programs such as Sembrando Vida, but stressed that he would not implement countercyclical measures, which he described as “neoliberal” and “neoporfirista”.