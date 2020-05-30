It seems that DC fans are in luck, not only will they have the expected ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ next year, they will also be able to enjoy the confrontation of the century. These two opponents are strong in their universes but we have never seen them fight in a movie or series, but that is about to change, Zachary Levi challenges Grant Gustin to a fight through Instagram, is it that we are talking about another epic crossover?

It is true, both actors are in different universes, Levi is part of the DCEU, with a sequel to his successful first installment that as soon as the pandemic ends he can advance, on the other hand we have Gustin who is the owner of the series of The CW , ‘The Flash’. However, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ taught us that both worlds can intersect, when the Barry of the cinema (Ezra Miller) and the one of the series came together for a few seconds.

Zachary Levi challenges Grant Gustin to a fight and it all started when the movie hero started doing a live on Instagram. He related that a user named Kristen had sent him many direct messages, where it seemed that she believed she had a love relationship with him. Although the actor commented to the public that they must be careful and the spectators showed their concern, the serious air changed when Gustin entered the talk and He asked what the two of them had meant.

“Grant, what we have IS real. Your name is not Kristen, at least that’s not the last thing you said to me. And we still need to have our run on foot, our Flash / Shazam run! “Said Levi jokingly.

As fans will recall, Levi was asked almost a year ago who would win between the two in a fight or a career, when the fan made it clear that better a career the actor quickly replied that Shazam. “Tell Grant Gustin that I said hello And Ezra! Tell them all the flashes!Please Warner, listen to our prayers and have both actors share the screen.