Shazam superhero costumes revealed! Fury of the Gods

Director of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, has revealed the new costume designs for Billy Batson and his brothers

After the success of Shazam! In 2019, Warner Bros. greenlit a sequel with David F. Sandberg back in the director’s chair. The first film followed the origins of young hero Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is given the ability to become a grown-up superhero (Zachary Levi) every time he says the word “Shazam.” It is currently planned that Shazam: Fury of the gods hits theaters in 2023. However, despite two years to go, production on the film has already begun.

With the details of the plot still under wraps, most of the news about Shazam: Fury of the gods They have been about the new cast members and the update of the main cast’s superhero costumes. Although what we can know for sure is that the sequel will feature a couple of very impressive villains with Helen Mirren (as Hespera) and Lucy Liu (as Kalypso). Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) has also joined the cast. Additionally, Shazam 2 will include the returns of Billy and his foster brothers.

After long anticipating that Billy and his brothers would have new superhero costumes, its director David F. Sandberg has decided to anticipate a possible leak by publishing an image of the adult cast with their complete and updated costumes. From left to right, they are Adam Brody (Freddy), Meagan Good (Darla), Ross Butler (Eugene), Levi, Grace Fulton (now playing both versions of Mary) and DJ Cotrona (Pedro). You can see the picture below:

This time, the colors of the Shazam family outfits appear a bit darker and be made with a new material. Overall, the costumes in Shazam: Fury of the gods don’t look as much like the ones from the comics as they did in the first movie. Mary’s outfit appears to have changed the most, with longer sleeves and a tighter skirt. Overall, the costumes are just the right level of new and old, and it will be exciting to see the family jump into action while wearing them.

These days, it is common for fragments of superhero movies to leak through images from the filming set, so it was Sandberg has been careful not to reveal more than necessary in this image that he has shared. Previously, Levi’s had only been glimpsed through photos from the set, while an official video showed some of the suit’s details in extreme close-up. Now, however, all the brothers stand tall and proud with their updated appearance.

What do you think of the new designs for the Shazam family costumes?