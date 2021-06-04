Shazam! Fury of the Gods: The director releases a new teaser in which we can “see” the new suit

David F. Sandberg, director of Shazam! – 88%, it could well be Loki’s earthly avatar or the human incarnation of April Fool’s Day because he loves trolling his fans. There is no doubt about that. A very clear example of this was when a few months ago he released a video with the alleged leak of the last page of the script of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In it it was implied that the Justice League does not exist all the time “the real Justice League was the friends we made along the way.” Another example is what she did when it was said that the fact that actor Zachary Levie started following Eiza González on Instagram was a sign that she was going to be in the sequel. His reaction was simple. He shared a screenshot of him following Gonzo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird on Twitter.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now that photos have leaked of what Levi’s new suit is going to look like in the movie, the director couldn’t help trolling them again. He released a teaser on Twitter where we can “see” the new suit. We are shown several pieces of it in twilight and later when it seems that we will be able to see it in all its glory, what we notice is that the character is in complete darkness. Shazam! himself points out this fact when he says:

Why is it so dark? It would probably have been a good idea to have a light on

Here you can see the video:

Keep reading: Shazam 2: Leaked Images Reveal Zachary Levi In New Suit

Coming soon … more or less

Coming soon… ish pic.twitter.com/JWWFsXn5ch – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 3, 2021

Although the intention is to troll us, it is definitely our first “look” at the suit. With the little that can be seen, it definitely gives the impression that it is the same as seen in the photos that were leaked a few hours ago:

Zachary Levi looks absolutely brilliant in his new Shazam costume. Design, texture, everything is flawless. It’s also great to see Zachary Levi after such a long time, I’m so excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

ZACHARY LEVI LOOKS ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT IN HIS NEW SHAZAM SUIT, design, texture everything is flawless about it 🙌 👏 Also its great to see @ZacharyLevi after so long, I’m so hyped for #Shazamfuryofthegods pic.twitter.com/mBKBzCtKJ3 – PHOENIX | 𝘓𝘖𝘝𝘌 𝘈𝘎𝘈𝘐𝘕 𝘐𝘚 𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘐𝘕𝘎 (@addicted_stan) June 3, 2021

The interesting thing about this trolling is the fact that the actor has participated characterized as the character. It is a scene that could well be in the movie, although we know that most likely that is not going to be the case. However, it is the first thing that has been officially shown to us in the film.

Speaking of things that are not going to appear in the movie, Mark Strong recently revealed that he could finally say in public that he is not going to be in the movie and most likely Mister Mind will also be conspicuous by his absence:

They won’t see me in the sequel. Finally. I am finally allowed to say it. I’ve had to bite my tongue for a long time, but I think they’re going to start next week in Atlanta and I’m very happy to make way for Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who I think are going to make a fantastic couple of villains. I think, judging by the performance of Emma Thompson and Emma Stone in Cruella, that it is time for villains, I think so. Well you know, maybe he’s not done with Mister Mind and we’ll see him later, who knows?

It would be a real shame if Mister Mind is not used, either in this movie or in a hypothetical third part. You can’t rule out the possibility that they want to keep him as a surprise villain for this movie. In general, most assumed that he was going to be the main villain of the film, but judging by what the actor said, he may not be. We can only wait for more information to be given in this regard.

Do not leave without having read: David F. Sandberg trolls his fans with a hilarious ‘sneak peek’ of the Shazam: Fury of the Gods script